Candidates, surrogates again return to Tampa Bay this week

The presidential candidates and/or their surrogates are expected back in the Tampa Bay area this week, highlighting Florida’s role in picking the next president of the United States.
Less than a week after a rally in downtown Tampa, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton will be back in Tampa on Tuesday. (Click here to register for event.) Her husband, former President Bill Clinton, will be in Pinellas County on the same day. (Click here to register for Bill Clinton event.)
The next day, Vice President Joe Biden will hit the stump for Hillary Clinton in Tampa.
On the Republican side, vice presidential nominee Mike Pence will hold a rally at St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport. Doors for the 6 p.m. open at 4 p.m. Click here to register for the event.
Comments