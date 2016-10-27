More than 1 in 4 in Manatee have already voted

Twenty-six percent of all registered Manatee County voters have already cast a ballot ahead of the Nov. 8 election.
As of Thursday afternoon, 59,940 of the 230,515 voters. had cast ballots.
On the fourth day of the 13-day period of early voting, the majority of the votes — 46,278 — are from vote by mail and 13,662 are from early voting, which goes until Saturday, Nov. 5.
Of these voters, 28,488 are registered Republicans, 19,937 are registered Democrats and 11,431 are other.
Manatee County has a higher voter turnout than statewide. Nearly 2.5 million people, or 20 percent, of all Florida voters have voted..
