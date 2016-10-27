Anti-abortion activist Randall Terry rides around Florida in an anti-Clinton bus

Hillary Clinton was interrupted by supporters with a special musical message at a rally in Coconut Creek, Fla. on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Donald Trump paused his own speech in Sanford, Fla. when something caught his eye.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren campaigned with Hillary Clinton in Manchester, N.H. on Monday, embracing Donald Trump's “nasty woman” comment from the last debate. "We are gonna march our nasty feet, to cast our nasty votes, to get you out of our lives forever,” rallied Warren. Trump campaigned in Florida, saying Clinton would not be anything without the “crooked" media supporting her.
Eric Trump talked about Wikileaks, political corruption, the North Carolina GOP firebombing and more during his visit to the Morrison Library with his wife, Lara. "People are tired of this corruption," he said.
With only two weekends left until the presidential election, Trump and Clinton kept busy on the campaign trail. In Gettysburg, Pa., Trump vowed to sue the women who accused him of sexual assault. Meanwhile, Saturday Night Live’s Alec Baldwin and Kate McKinnon performed their version of the final presidential debate.
Both candidates tweeted that they won Wednesday’s final presidential debate. Donald Trump promised to rally in Delaware, Ohio Thursday that he would accept the results of the election — if he wins. During her campaign stop for Hillary Clinton in Phoenix, Ariz., Michelle Obama’s response was "You do not keep American democracy in suspense.”
Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump both spoke at the 71st Annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner the night after the final debate. Per usual, they didn't fail to include personal jabs at the other in their speeches at the New York dinner that raised money for children in need.