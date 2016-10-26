Supporters wait for Clinton in Tampa

Eric Trump talked about Wikileaks, political corruption, the North Carolina GOP firebombing and more during his visit to the Morrison Library with his wife, Lara. "People are tired of this corruption," he said.
With only two weekends left until the presidential election, Trump and Clinton kept busy on the campaign trail. In Gettysburg, Pa., Trump vowed to sue the women who accused him of sexual assault. Meanwhile, Saturday Night Live’s Alec Baldwin and Kate McKinnon performed their version of the final presidential debate.
Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump both spoke at the 71st Annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner the night after the final debate. Per usual, they didn't fail to include personal jabs at the other in their speeches at the New York dinner that raised money for children in need.
Erin Boyd of Red Boots Design in Bellingham, Washington was watching the final presidential debate Wednesday night, Oct. 19 when she heard Donald Trump call Hillary Clinton “such a nasty woman.” Thinking she could turn the phrase into an empowering slogan, Boyd quickly designed a t-shirt for her screen-printing business and had more than 100 orders by the next morning.
The day after the final presidential debate, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump spoke again during a rally in Delaware, Ohio about whether or not he'd accept the results of the election. His remarks were met with a cheer from his supporters.