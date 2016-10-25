He was a civil rights hero in the ’60s – now he’s backing Donald Trump

3:07 Rubio, Buchanan discuss the present and future of Manatee's heroin epidemic Pause

3:13 Students, football player put noose around neck of a black student, NAACP says

0:39 Manatee Technical College instructor John Kenney talks about jobs available in the plumbing field

1:08 Surveillance video captures motorcycle theft

1:50 Police officer saves life of 3-year-old boy in KFC parking lot

1:05 Bradenton Beach couple run radio station from their home

0:21 Video captures moment plane crashes

0:54 Camera captures shooting at park

0:59 Donald Trump rally in Tampa