Trump calls media crooks, Clinton embraces ‘nasty woman’ - Election Rewind

Sen. Elizabeth Warren campaigned with Hillary Clinton in Manchester, N.H. on Monday, embracing Donald Trump's “nasty woman” comment from the last debate. "We are gonna march our nasty feet, to cast our nasty votes, to get you out of our lives forever,” rallied Warren. Trump campaigned in Florida, saying Clinton would not be anything without the “crooked" media supporting her.