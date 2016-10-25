Trump calls media crooks, Clinton embraces ‘nasty woman’ - Election Rewind

Sen. Elizabeth Warren campaigned with Hillary Clinton in Manchester, N.H. on Monday, embracing Donald Trump's “nasty woman” comment from the last debate. "We are gonna march our nasty feet, to cast our nasty votes, to get you out of our lives forever,” rallied Warren. Trump campaigned in Florida, saying Clinton would not be anything without the “crooked" media supporting her.
Erin Boyd of Red Boots Design in Bellingham, Washington was watching the final presidential debate Wednesday night, Oct. 19 when she heard Donald Trump call Hillary Clinton “such a nasty woman.” Thinking she could turn the phrase into an empowering slogan, Boyd quickly designed a t-shirt for her screen-printing business and had more than 100 orders by the next morning.

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton met for their final debate at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas on Wednesday. They each made their arguments on issues of the Supreme Court, immigration, foreign affairs, and presidential fitness. All the while, they continued their personal jabs at the other. Chris Wallace, a Fox News anchor and commentator, moderated the debate that gave voters some final words to consider going into election day Nov. 8.

