Hillary Clinton to supporters: We can't let the negativity get us down

Democratic nominee for president Hillary Clinton spoke to a crowd of supporters in Charlotte, North Carolina.
John D. Simmons Charlotte Observer

Politics & Government

Woman creates 'Nasty Woman' t-shirt

Erin Boyd of Red Boots Design in Bellingham, Washington was watching the final presidential debate Wednesday night, Oct. 19 when she heard Donald Trump call Hillary Clinton “such a nasty woman.” Thinking she could turn the phrase into an empowering slogan, Boyd quickly designed a t-shirt for her screen-printing business and had more than 100 orders by the next morning.

Politics & Government

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton met for their final debate at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas on Wednesday. They each made their arguments on issues of the Supreme Court, immigration, foreign affairs, and presidential fitness. All the while, they continued their personal jabs at the other. Chris Wallace, a Fox News anchor and commentator, moderated the debate that gave voters some final words to consider going into election day Nov. 8.

Politics & Government

Press tensions at Trump rallies

When reporters enter campaign rallies for Donald J. Trump, it is increasingly common for his supporters to boo and yell. The New York Times media critic Jim Rutenberg examines the relationship between the news media and the Republican presidential nominee.

Editor's Choice Videos