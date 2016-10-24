Hillary Clinton to supporters: We can't let the negativity get us down

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump both spoke at the 71st Annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner the night after the final debate. Per usual, they didn't fail to include personal jabs at the other in their speeches at the New York dinner that raised money for children in need.
Erin Boyd of Red Boots Design in Bellingham, Washington was watching the final presidential debate Wednesday night, Oct. 19 when she heard Donald Trump call Hillary Clinton “such a nasty woman.” Thinking she could turn the phrase into an empowering slogan, Boyd quickly designed a t-shirt for her screen-printing business and had more than 100 orders by the next morning.
The day after the final presidential debate, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump spoke again during a rally in Delaware, Ohio about whether or not he'd accept the results of the election. His remarks were met with a cheer from his supporters.
Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton met for their final debate at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas on Wednesday. They each made their arguments on issues of the Supreme Court, immigration, foreign affairs, and presidential fitness. All the while, they continued their personal jabs at the other. Chris Wallace, a Fox News anchor and commentator, moderated the debate that gave voters some final words to consider going into election day Nov. 8.
President Obama says Donald Trump needs to stop whining about a rigged election, and Trump continues his #DraintheSwamp pledge, announcing he will push for term limits on all members of Congress. Meanwhile, Mike Pence visits the firebombed GOP office in Hillsborough, N.C. and calls it an "act of political terrorism."
When reporters enter campaign rallies for Donald J. Trump, it is increasingly common for his supporters to boo and yell. The New York Times media critic Jim Rutenberg examines the relationship between the news media and the Republican presidential nominee.