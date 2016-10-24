Trump to rally in Tampa Monday

Presidential candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton will both make trips to the Bay area this week.
While Democratic challenger Clinton is in the state targeting undecided voters, GOP candidate Trump is in the area courting Hispanic voters.
Voters can expect to see a lot of both candidates during the last two weeks of the campaign.
Trump held a rally in Naples on Sunday and is in Tampa Monday. Clinton, meanwhile, is in Coconut Creek on Monday.
Trump is scheduled to make campaign stops in Sanford and Tallahassee on Tuesday.
With polls showing Trump's presidential bid slipping away, Florida becomes an even more important must-win state. Trump is launching a full-blown campaign push across the state.
In Naples on Sunday, Trump spoke for 45 minutes about his campaign, the media and the system he says he is fighting against.
"If we win on Nove. 8, we are going to fix our rigged system," he told the Naples crowd. "It's a rigged, broken, corrupt system. It's rigged. It's broken. It's corrupt. They want me to take that back. Let me tell you, folks, it's a rigged system."
Trump will bring his message to the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater this evening. Doors open at 4 p.m. and Trump is expected to take the stage at 7 p.m.
