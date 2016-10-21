President Obama stumps for Hillary Clinton in Miami

President Obama had a rally for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton at Florida Memorial University in Miami Gardens on Oct. 20, 2016.
Jose A. Iglesias Miami Herald

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton met for their final debate at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas on Wednesday. They each made their arguments on issues of the Supreme Court, immigration, foreign affairs, and presidential fitness. All the while, they continued their personal jabs at the other. Chris Wallace, a Fox News anchor and commentator, moderated the debate that gave voters some final words to consider going into election day Nov. 8.

Press tensions at Trump rallies

When reporters enter campaign rallies for Donald J. Trump, it is increasingly common for his supporters to boo and yell. The New York Times media critic Jim Rutenberg examines the relationship between the news media and the Republican presidential nominee.

