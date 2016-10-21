President Obama stumps for Hillary Clinton in Miami

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton met for their final debate at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas on Wednesday. They each made their arguments on issues of the Supreme Court, immigration, foreign affairs, and presidential fitness. All the while, they continued their personal jabs at the other. Chris Wallace, a Fox News anchor and commentator, moderated the debate that gave voters some final words to consider going into election day Nov. 8.
President Obama says Donald Trump needs to stop whining about a rigged election, and Trump continues his #DraintheSwamp pledge, announcing he will push for term limits on all members of Congress. Meanwhile, Mike Pence visits the firebombed GOP office in Hillsborough, N.C. and calls it an "act of political terrorism."
When reporters enter campaign rallies for Donald J. Trump, it is increasingly common for his supporters to boo and yell. The New York Times media critic Jim Rutenberg examines the relationship between the news media and the Republican presidential nominee.
Melanie Trump says the 2005 hot mic tape revealed Trump and Billy Bush talking like two teenage boys who 'should behave better,' but that the whole leak was organized from the opposition against her husband. And in his job interview training with Stephen Colbert, President Obama endorses his preferred snack.