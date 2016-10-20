Fact Check: Las Vegas presidential debate

Donald J. Trump and Hillary Clinton squared off in the final presidential debate in Las Vegas. We checked the facts.
New York Times

Politics & Government

Press tensions at Trump rallies

When reporters enter campaign rallies for Donald J. Trump, it is increasingly common for his supporters to boo and yell. The New York Times media critic Jim Rutenberg examines the relationship between the news media and the Republican presidential nominee.

Editor's Choice Videos