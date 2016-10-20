Fact Check: Las Vegas presidential debate

When reporters enter campaign rallies for Donald J. Trump, it is increasingly common for his supporters to boo and yell. The New York Times media critic Jim Rutenberg examines the relationship between the news media and the Republican presidential nominee.
Melanie Trump says the 2005 hot mic tape revealed Trump and Billy Bush talking like two teenage boys who 'should behave better,' but that the whole leak was organized from the opposition against her husband. And in his job interview training with Stephen Colbert, President Obama endorses his preferred snack.
The Orange County Republican Party headquarters was firebombed overnight Saturday and graffiti was spray-painted nearby in an attack that the GOP called “political terrorism.” NC GOP leader Dallas Woodhouse says a Molotov cocktail was thrown through the window of the Hillsborough offices.
Donald Trump continued his assertion that the election is rigged during a rally in Maine on Saturday while President Obama countered at a campaign event in Ohio, mocking Trump for making excuses. Meanwhile, Alec Baldwin and Kate McKinnon did their version of the second presidential debate on Saturday Night Live.
At their rallies on Monday, Hillary Clinton attacked Donald Trump for his 'weak excuse' after an old video leaked of him making lewd comments about women while Trump continued to label the conversation as 'locker room talk.'