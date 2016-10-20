Debate surprise: While media was shocked at one moment, voters struck by another one

0:45 Who favors and who opposes solar Amendment 1 in Florida? Pause

4:41 'Third-party candidate' with armed security attempted to crash Senate debate

1:54 Press tensions at Trump rallies

1:22 North Carolina GOP volunteer: firebombing hasn't destroyed spirit

4:20 Donald Trump rants about media and women accusers during stump speech

1:45 Melania Trump: I believe my husband, 2005 tape organized by opposition - Election Rewind

2:46 Donald Trump's loudest attacks on foreigners

4:40 GOP office firebombing: 'This is a horrific, horrific act of political terrorism' says North Carolina GOP leader

1:43 SNL spoofs second debate while President Obama calls out Trump on allegations of 'rigged' election

2:48 Debate did little to help Donald Trump, historian Doris Kearns Goodwin says