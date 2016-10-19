Extra time to register means more than 2,000 new voters in Manatee

After a court ruling extended voter registration in Florida by a week, at least 2,100 unregistered Manatee County voters took advantage of the opportunity to sign up to vote in the Nov. 8 election.
As of Oct. 11 at 2 p.m., the original last day of voter registration, there were 227,337 registered voters in Manatee, according to the Manatee County Supervisor of Elections website. At noon on Wednesday, the day after registration closed, there were 229,532 registered voters.
The applications of 649 more Republicans, 752 Democrats and 794 voters in the “other” category, which includes independent and third parties, were added to the total of registered voters so far.
But that doesn’t reflect the final number.
Scott Farrington, assistant supervisor of elections in Manatee, said Wednesday that the elections office is about two days behind in processing new voter applications, which are ultimately sent to the state office for review. Since the registration deadline was 5 p.m. Tuesday, Farrington said there could be around 200 applications at the Manatee office that they still need to send off—plus, applications could have been done in different counties or might still be in the mail as long as they were postmarked by Tuesday.
Across the state, Secretary of State Ken Detzner reported that 36,823 voter registrations were now active because of the extension, but an additional 26,773 applications were still being verified, according to a Times/Herald Tallahassee Bureau report. That makes nearly 64,000 new voters in the state due to the extension.
