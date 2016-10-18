Tuesday is last day to register to vote for Nov. 8 election

Tuesday is the last day to register to vote for the Nov. 8 election.
The original deadline was Oct. 11, but a federal judge extended it after Florida Democrats sued to demand more time after Hurricane Matthew affected parts of the state earlier this month.
In Manatee County, voter registration applications must be received by 5 p.m. or be postmarked no later than Tuesday. The deadline is the same for those wanting to change their party affiliation.
As of Tuesday, there were 228,566 registered voters in Manatee County.
The Manatee supervisor of elections office is located at 600 301 Blvd. W, Suite 108, near DeSoto Square mall. To ask questions: 941-741-3823 or info@votemanatee.com.
Comments