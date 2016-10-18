Donald Trump's loudest attacks on foreigners

At their rallies on Monday, Hillary Clinton attacked Donald Trump for his 'weak excuse' after an old video leaked of him making lewd comments about women while Trump continued to label the conversation as 'locker room talk.'
The red sweater guy on the second presidential debate was Kenneth Bone, 34, of Shiloh. He talked about his Internet and media celebrity the day after he was an audience member invited to ask a question of Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton at the presidential debate on the Washington University campus in St. Louis. Talks about the wardrobe malfunction that led to the last-minute red sweater choice.
Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton argued over leaked tapes and deleted emails at the second presidential debate in St. Louis on Sunday night, but somewhat astonishingly managed to find something nice to say about one another in the end.
President Obama received a Hurricane Matthew update on Friday morning and said, "we've seen some significant damage in portions of South Florida, I think the bigger concern at this point is not just hurricane-force winds, but storm surge." He also encouraged people in four states expected to be impacted by the storm to listen to their local officials.
Donald Trump claimed Hillary Clinton isn't prepping for the debate, but resting, during a rally in Sandown, N.H. on Thursday. Meanwhile, Tim Kaine in Pittsburgh, Pa. described how Trump changed the title of his book Crippled America to reflect a more voter-friendly cover.
Indiana Governor Mike Pence and Virginia Senator Tim Kaine squared off in the only Vice Presidential debate of the 2016 campaign. Seated at a table with moderator Elaine Quijano, the format was intended to inspire discussion. The conversation primarily focused on the policy proposals, past statements and record of the presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.
Donald Trump held an event in Virginia on Monday, saying at one point that veterans who suffer from PTSD are not “strong.” Hillary Clinton reacted to Trump's leaked tax returns, asking how he could lose a billion dollars.