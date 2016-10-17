Tired of the politicians giving them a bad name, Ringling starts campaign to #TakeBackTheCircus

Tired of the politicians giving the circus a bad name, Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus has launched a good-natured campaign to reclaim what it really means to be a circus.
“We here at Ringling Bros. have had enough of the media calling this year’s election a ‘circus.’ In fact, we're downright insulted! Ladies and Gentlemen ...we are Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey – The Greatest Show On Earth that’s not political.
“If you’re as tired as we are by this blatant misuse of the term circus, join the movement and tell the media to stop the madness.”
As such campaigns go, this one has a hashtag: #TakeBackTheCircus.
Comments