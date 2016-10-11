Poll shows voters backing Rubio, medical marijuana

A new poll of likely voters by the Universiy of North Florida suggests U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and the backers of a medical marijuana initiative have something to celebrate.
The poll of 696 likely voters, conducted Sept. 27-Oct. 4 and released Tuesday, shows Rubio leading with 48 percent of the vote, ahead of U.S. Rep. Patrick Murphy's 41 percent. Another 1 percent say they don't know who they'll vote for and 10 percent are undecided.
Seventy-seven percent of respondents said they'll vote for Amendment 2, which would expand medical marijuana in Florida with 18 percent against and 4 percent undecided.
As well, pollsters asked about the level of support for legal marijuana. In all, 40 percent of respondents said they support recreational marijuana, and 45 percent support only medicinal use. Fifteen percent supported no legal cannabis.
The Sunshine State Survey from the University of South Florida on Monday said recreational marijuana has 42 percent support among Floridians.
The poll shows a wider gap between Murphy and Rubio in the Senate race and broader support for medical marijuana than previous surveys have. Others have suggested Rubio and Murphy fall within a few points of one another—generally inside the margin of error—and that Amendment 2's support is in the low- to mid-70s.
UNF has not released a poll on the Senate or Amendment 2 yet this election cycle.
Murphy's biggest challenge appears to be name recognition. While just 2 percent say they have not heard of Rubio, 21 percent haven't heard of Murphy.
