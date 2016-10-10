Clinton plans Miami rally with Gore

On Tuesday, the last day to register to vote in Florida, Hillary Clinton will return to Miami to campaign for the first time with former Vice President Al Gore.
At a rally, Clinton and Gore “will discuss the urgent threat posed by climate change and lay out the high stakes of November’s election,” according to the Clinton team. The time and location of the event have yet to be announced, but public tickets are available online.
President Barack Obama was supposed to stump for Clinton in Miami Gardens last week, but his rally was postponed due to Hurricane Matthew. Clinton campaigned the previous week in Coral Springs.
Gore traveled to Miami Beach last year to decry the politics surrounding climate change, his signature issue since losing the 2000 presidential race in Florida. He endorsed Clinton in July.
Clinton's campaign manager wanted Florida to extend the registration deadline because of the hurricane, but Gov. Rick Scott, who chairs a super PAC for Donald Trump, said no.
Trump is scheduled to campaign Tuesday and Wednesday in Panama City, Ocala and Lakeland.
