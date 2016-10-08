Congressman Buchanan says Trump’s comments ‘abhorrent’

U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, who in June offered a tepid endorsement of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, said Trump’s crude comments about women in a 2005 videotape are “abhorrent and unacceptable.”
Asked for comment about the revelation of the tape, in which Trump uses vulgar and sexually charged language to describe what he wants to do with a woman, Buchanan, R-Longboat Key, issued the following statement:
“As a husband, father and grandfather, I found Donald Trump’s lack of respect for women to be abhorrent and unacceptable. Mr. Trump needs to apologize to women and young girls everywhere for his remarks.
“Such appalling comments should never be tolerated.”
In June, Buchanan, who supported former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush in the presidential primaries, told the Manatee Chamber of Commerce luncheon that he was not a “huge fan” of Trump’s but that he would support him in the general election.
“Hopefully he will be a lot better than Hillary (Clinton) because if you’ve liked Obama the last eight years, you love Hillary,” Buchanan said.
In his statement, Buchanan, who is running for re-election Nov. 8 against Democrat Jan Schneider, did not say if he was withdrawing his endorsement.
Other Republicans in Congress already have done just that after the latest revelations, and some have called for Trump to quit the race.
In a videotaped statement early Saturday posted on Facebook, Trump offered a short apology for his comments and criticized Clinton for standing by her husband Bill during his own sex scandals.
Later on Saturday, Trump said he would not be dropping out of the race.
