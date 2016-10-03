Democrats welcome Vice President Biden to Sarasota

Vice President Joe Biden represents everything the Democratic Party stands for, said Manatee County Democratic Party chairwoman.
"He is the guy as far as a lot of us are concerned," Sheryl Wilson said before Biden's Sarasota visit Monday afternoon. "I think that Joe Biden's support for Hillary Clinton speaks volumes and it underscores the comparison between them. Two people who have dedicated their lives to the causes and beliefs that we as Democrats hold so dear."
Biden is scheduled to speak at 4:30 p.m. at the Robert L. Taylor Community Complex, 1845 34th St., Sarasota, as he campaigns for the Democratic Party candidate Hillary Clinton. Manatee County Commissioner Charles Smith said he is scheduled to speak at the event.
"Joe Biden's opinion and trust and endorsement is something that carries a lot of weight," Wilson said. "I think it speaks well of Hillary Clinton. ... Hillary Clinton is probably the most qualified person ever to run for president of the United States."
Monday was the first time that Eleuterio "Junior" Salazar, who is running for Bradenton mayor, saw Biden speak in person.
"He's going to send powerful message why we need to get out to vote," Salazar said. "We need to make sure this Nov. 8 we rock the vote. He's an inspirational man."
Salazar said he wishes Biden would have run for president but supports Clinton.
"I think he's going to send a message that further unites the Democratic Party," he said.
Manatee County resident Tracy Vanderneck was also seeing Biden for the first time Monday.
"I think it is about the importance to get Clinton in the White House," she said. "I think everyone is coming together for last big push. I think that is really important for people who haven't decided yet to see all the different representatives who believe in Hillary."
This story will be updated.
