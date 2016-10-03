There's a vice presidential debate Tuesday. Really.

Vice presidential candidates Mike Pence and Tim Kaine will debate Tuesday night, Oct. 4, 2016. Pence held a rally in York, Pa., Thursday, and the next day, we visited the city's New Eastern Market, a favorite shopping spot on Fridays, and asked people if they knew either candidate and whether they would watch the debate. Most were unfamiliar with either candidate, and many said they would not be watching.