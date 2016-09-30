‘Bill. Let’s go!’ Obama calls to Bill Clinton from Air Force One

Bill Clinton may have hitched a ride on Air Force One this week but let’s not forget who’s plane it belongs to now.
President Barack Obama is caught on video urging the former president to board Air Force One so the plane could leave Israel after the two men attended the funeral of the Israeli President Shimon Peres. Obama can be seen motioning for Clinton to hurry up and board the plane.
“Bill! Let’s go!” he called out. “I’ll take you home.”
Clinton eventually walks up the steps and the two men shake hands and pat each other on the back.
It wasn’t really a surprise to anyone who knows the two of them. Obama likes to get home quickly and Clinton is known for always running late.
