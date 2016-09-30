New post-debate polls put Clinton up in 4 big swing states

Hillary Clinton topped four new post-debate swing state polls, showing some momentum after Monday night’s clash with Donald Trump.
Two Florida polls differed on the size of her lead, though, as Mason-Dixon had her up 4 points while FOX 13/Opinion Savvy put her up 1. The Mason-Dixon survey had Clinton up 46-42 percent over Trump, while Libertarian Gary Johnson had 7 percent. The other poll put Clinton up 47-46, as Johnson had 4.
Mason-Dixon noted that the Florida race remains highly competitive and the outcome could depend on who turns out.
Other surveys Friday:
▪ Nevada. Clinton now leads Trump, 44-38 percent in the Suffolk University Poll. “Hillary Clinton’s strong debate performance resonated with women in Nevada,” David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center in Boston, said in a news release. “There was a corresponding increase in Donald Trump’s unfavorable rating, and fewer voters see him as honest and trustworthy.”
▪ New Hampshire. Clinton is ahead of Trump, 42-35, said a WBUR poll conducted by the MassINC polling group. “She had what appeared to be a very good performance – voters rated it very positively in the debates," Steve Koczela, president of the MassINC Polling Group, said in a news release. “And she seems to have stopped the slide that she was experiencing going into the debate."
▪ Michigan. Clinton is up 42-35 over Trump in a survey commissioned by the Detroit News and WDIV-TV. Trump had a chance to change the perception of him, pollster Richard Czuba, president of the Glengariff Group Inc., told the Detroit News. “That should have been their No. 1 goal in the debate to come off as a qualified, calm leader,” he said.
