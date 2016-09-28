The real polls are out, and it’s clear that Clinton won the debate

Donald Trump continues to boast about his debate performance Monday night after online surveys and a Twitter hashtag declared him the winner.
But scientific polling says otherwise.
Every major scientific poll released since the debate finds Hillary Clinton got the edge, although it won’t be clear for a few more days how much impact the debate had nationally.
CNN released the only poll on the night of the debate, and it found that Clinton had won by 62 percent to 27 percent, although its sample size skewed Democratic.
Trump trashed it on Twitter.
I won every poll from last nights Presidential Debate - except for the little watched @CNN poll.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2016
More polls were released Wednesday. YouGuv said Clinton won by 57 percent to 30 percent. Public Policy Polling was a 51 percent to 40 percent in favor of Clinton. Politico’s poll said Clinton beat Trump by 49 percent to 26 percent. Echelon Insights declared Clinton the winner by 48 to 22 percent.
All these polls were scientific, meaning the pollsters attempted to re-create the electorate in their polling. Voters could not self-select into the poll or vote multiple times as they can in online surveys.
Trump and Clinton will debate again on Oct. 9. Vice presidential candidates Tim Kaine and Mike Pence will debate next Tuesday.
Alex Daugherty: 202-383-6049, @alextdaugherty
Comments