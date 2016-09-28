Override of Obama veto just first hurdle in 9/11 families’ pursuit of Saudi Arabia

3:00 Focus group of undecided voters discuss the first presidential debate Pause

4:36 Trump, Clinton clash in first presidential debate

1:35 Trump calls school choice 'new civil rights issue,' 'West Wing' stumps for Hillary Clinton - Election Rewind

1:37 Clinton goes between two ferns, Trump calls for stop and frisk

9:03 U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio says Congress has waited long enough to fund the fight against Zika

1:55 Is it a debate moderator’s job to fact-check?

1:53 Trump and Clinton respond to shootings in Charlotte and Tulsa - Election Rewind

0:54 It's your call. Tell us why you're voting.

0:46 Trump: African-American communities are in the worst shape ever

2:36 'A nation ringed by walls would only imprison itself,' Obama tells UN