After Mosaic sinkhole, governor orders quicker public notification

Following the lack of public notice after a sinkhole at Mosaic Co.’s New Wales fertilizer plant let millions of gallons of acidic water into the Floridan Aquifer, Gov. Rick Scott directed Monday that Florida Department of Environmental Protection secretary Jon Steverson establish immediate new public notice requirements.
According to a governor’s office press release, the new rule requires that the public, DEP and local governments are notified of pollution incidents within 24 hours, and will apply whether or not pollution occurred on-site.
Within 48 hours, potential risks to public health and safety must be made public as well.
“While DEP was on-site to investigate the situation at Mosaic in less than 24 hours and followed current state laws to notify the public, our laws are outdated and must immediately be changed,” Scott said in the release.
Scott said he would be at the New Wales facility Tuesday to speak with company officials and to see the sinkhole. He also said last week he directed the DEP to investigate the sewage spill in Pinellas County that came about after Hurricane Hermine.
“The safety of Floridians and our environment is always a top priority of the department,” Steverson said.
In response, Mosaic on Monday issued the following statement:
“Governor Scott today issued a statement regarding an emergency rule that will change public notification following pollution incidents. While we have yet to review the details of this rule, we are committed to working with Governor Scott, and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. The governor also stated that his office will be proposing similar legislation. We look forward to working with his office, DEP and the Florida Legislature. We will also work with other stakeholders on an improved and transparent approach.
“Our company is continuing its remediation efforts on site. On Tuesday, we will brief Governor Scott and DEP Secretary Jon Steverson and provide them with an update during an on-site visit.”
The emergency rule will last 90 days. According to the release, the DEP will begin efforts to make the rule permanent.
Comments