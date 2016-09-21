House member eats Skittles at hearing to blast Donald Trump Jr.

0:46 Trump: African-American communities are in the worst shape ever Pause

2:36 'A nation ringed by walls would only imprison itself,' Obama tells UN

1:27 Elizabeth Warren to Wells Fargo CEO: 'You should resign'

1:51 Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf Apologizes To Senate Banking Committee

1:35 Clinton and Trump trade jabs on terrorism - Election Rewind

8:49 U.S. Sen. Billl Nelson urges Senate to immediately pass Zika funding

1:38 Trump and Clinton condemn New York City bombing - Election Rewind

0:40 Trump: Obama was born in the United States. Period.

1:38 Clinton's back and so is the obsession with Trump's hair - Election Rewind

1:50 Pastor interrupts Trump, Bill Clinton stands in for Hillary - Election Rewind