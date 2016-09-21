Clinton opens up big lead in swing state New Hampshire

The political times have sure changed in New Hampshire. While Donald Trump had a big Republican primary win this winter, and Hillary Clinton lost, Clinton has opened up a big lead in the state, says a new Monmouth University poll and analysis released Wednesday afternoon.
“How fortunes have changed for Clinton and Trump in New Hampshire compared to when this campaign started in February,” said Patrick Murray, director of the nonpartisan Monmouth University Polling Institute, in a news release.
New Hampshire has been considered a swing state, but Monmouth found Clinton with 47 percent backing to Trump’s 38 percent. Libertarian Gary Johnson gets 10 percent while the Green Party’s Jill Stein has 1 percent support.
A big reason for Clinton’s edge: Ninety-four percent of Democrats back her, while 85 percent of Republicans support Trump. Among independents, Clinton is up 42-35 percent.
She also does well among women, with a 26-point advantage, and voters with college degrees, where she’s up 23. Trump leads with men by 10 points and among people without a college education.
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders and Republican Trump easily won the state’s primaries in February.
