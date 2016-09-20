Regulators danced with Wells Fargo for years before penalties

1:35 Clinton and Trump trade jabs on terrorism - Election Rewind Pause

8:49 U.S. Sen. Billl Nelson urges Senate to immediately pass Zika funding

1:38 Trump and Clinton condemn New York City bombing - Election Rewind

0:40 Trump: Obama was born in the United States. Period.

1:38 Clinton's back and so is the obsession with Trump's hair - Election Rewind

1:50 Pastor interrupts Trump, Bill Clinton stands in for Hillary - Election Rewind

1:46 Obama defends Clinton, Trump campaign won't call Duke 'deplorable' - Election Rewind

5:35 Sen. Marco Rubio pushes for passage of federal Zika funding bill

1:55 Joe Biden says America needs to focus on 'education, education, education, education'

1:33 Trump wishes Clinton well and attacks her for "deplorables" comment - Election Rewind

1:25 Hillary Clinton's deplorable weekend