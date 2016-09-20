Bondi breaks silence, with no regrets taking Trump’s donation

Attorney General Pam Bondi on Tuesday morning broke her silence on the political mess surrounding her office and a $25,000 political contribution she accepted from Donald Trump for her 2014 reelection bid.
She said she wishes she had come out in front of the check allegations early on but says she has no regrets about taking the money because there was “no investigation” in her office over the Trump University complaints.
Asked if her credibility is “shot” with voters, Bondi said, “I hope not” and rejected talk of resignation.
Comments