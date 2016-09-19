Twitter makes fun of Congressman who connected Colin Kaepernick to Manhattan bombing

Colin Kaepernick has received widespread condemnation for his decision not to stand during the National Anthem, but the latest critique has some people scratching their heads.
Suspect Ahmad Khan Rahami was arrested Monday morning following a bombing in Manhattan Saturday night that injured nearly 30 people. Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin, D-NY, tweeted after Rahami’s arrest, linking it to 49ers quarterback Kaepernick.
Suspect in custody. You are welcome Colin Kaepernick.— Lee Zeldin (@leezeldin) September 19, 2016
Since Kaepernick’s protest concerns police violence against black people, Zeldin presumably meant Kaepernick should be thankful for police efforts that lead to Rahami’s capture rather than protest certain police actions. But Twitter users quickly pointed out the tweet really didn’t make sense, or was at least a reach, prompting the hashtag #YouAreWelcomeColinKaepernick
@leezeldin If only Kaepernick had stood for the anthem these past two weeks, we could have caught the terrorist 3 hours sooner probably.— Alex Katz (@Alex__Katz) September 19, 2016
My son is finally walking on his own. #YouAreWelcomeColinKaepernick— Patrick Lewis (@PatrickLewis_) September 19, 2016
The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good Football players to not stand for the national anthem https://t.co/1Gg6FMpdmO— Adam Gurri (@adamgurri) September 19, 2016
Just did my job that I get paid for. You’re welcome, Colin Kaepernick— Margaret Don't-@wood (@DavidUzumeri) September 19, 2016
