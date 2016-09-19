New poll shows ‘dead heat’ Senate race in North Carolina

Democrat Deborah Ross is gaining traction in the battleground state of North Carolina, a new public opinion poll released Monday morning shows.
Burr has been ahead in most polls this year. Real Clear Politics gives him an average 3-point lead.
The poll results from Elon University give Ross a small, one-point lead in a race pollsters labeled a “dead heat.” Ross is challenging incumbent U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, Republican from Winston-Salem, N.C.
With Election Day seven weeks away, 43.4 percent of those asked in the Elon Poll said they’ll vote for Burr. The poll shows 44.4 percent said they’ll vote for Ross.
Burr has been ahead in most polls this year. Real Clear Politics gives him an average 3-point lead after collecting poll data since late 2015, when Ross entered the race. That average does not include Monday’s Elon poll results.
Two polls last month – one from CBS News, the other from NBC news – showed Ross with a slight lead within the margin of error.
Anna Douglas: 202-383-6012, @ADouglasNews
Comments