Turns out Kentucky Democrats didn’t get to keep money from Clinton fund

Last month, it appeared that Hillary Clinton’s joint fundraising committee had given nearly $800,000 to cash-poor Kentucky Democrats.
Turns out it wasn’t theirs to keep.
This week, the Kentucky Democratic Party filed a revised August report to the Federal Election Commission showing that all $793,000 it received in July from the Hillary Victory Fund was transferred to the Democratic National Committee.
The state party ended the month with only $120,000 in the bank and has struggled to raise funds since losing the governor's election and other statewide offices last year.
A letter from the Federal Election Commission’s Report Analysis Division dated Aug. 25 to Melinda Karns, Treasurer for the Kentucky State Democratic Central Executive Committee, asked the party to explain why it listed itself as the payee for the Clinton fund contributions.
$100,000 Price per couple at Clinton fundraiser in Los Angeles this month
The FEC gave Karns until the end of September to respond. The state party filed an amended report on Tuesday listing the national party as the payee.
The Clinton victory committee consists of her campaign, the national Democratic party and state parties. As of July, it had raised more than $81 million.
According to Variety, Clinton will appear in Los Angeles later this month for another round of fundraising with celebrities for the Hillary Victory Fund.
She will headline events with comedian Seth MacFarlane, and media mogul Barry Diller and his wife, designer Diane von Furstenberg. Tickets at the latter event run $100,000 per couple.
Singer Lionel Richie is scheduled to perform at the event MacFarlane will host.
