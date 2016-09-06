Hillary Clinton says Donald Trump is ‘unfit,’ ‘unqualified’ to be president

Hillary Clinton spoke about her plans to keep the United States safe Tuesda ybefore a crowd of about 1,600 people at the University of South Florida.
The rally held at the university’s recreation center marked Clinton’s fourth visit to the Tampa Bay area this year.
Clinton visited the Tampa Bay area nearly a month ago on Aug. 8, when she spoke before a crowd of more than 2,000 people in St. Petersburg’s historic Coliseum. At that rally, she spoke about the creation of jobs and new small businesses, including jabs at her opponent, Republican nominee Donald Trump.
“We’re going to work with our allies, not insult them. We’re going to stand up to our adversaries, not cozy up to them,” the former secretary of state told a cheering crowd Tuesday. “We’re going to have real plans, not claims and secret plans. This November, the American people have a big choice to make when it comes to national security.”
On the one hand, Clinton said, they have Trump who has called the military a disaster.
“Who disrespects our military leaders by saying, and I quote, ‘I know more about ISIS than the generals do,’” she said.
It sparked one of several rounds of boos targeting Trump.
“He is temperamentally unfit and totally unqualified to be the president of the United States of America,” Clinton said, her voice booming.
As president, Clinton said she would support military veterans with the care and benefits they need and deserve.
Earlier Tuesday afternoon, 65-year-old Candy Rubenstein greeted people enthusiastically as they turned right towards the rally.
“Whooooo!” the Pasco County resident said loudly, moving her hands in a circular motion towards the left.
Rubenstein, who recently retired from the airline industry, wore a shirt that read “Yaass Queen” with Clinton’s face on it, and a pin that read “Madam President.”
“I feel that she believes in our children, she believes in our old – our elderly – and I believe that she will be the only person that will take care of us the way we are and the way we deserve to be taken care of,” Rubenstein said. “She has emotions, she’s brilliant, she’s knowledgeable and she’s been working for us for years and she will not stop because she will be our next president of the United States.”
Among the speakers Tuesday were Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, Scarlett Haynes, president of USF College Democrats, and state Sen. Arthenia L. Joyner, D-Tampa.
Buckhorn championed Tampa as a city that celebrates diversity as a strength, not as a weakness.
“Look around: we’re black, we’re straight, we’re Hispanic, we’re gay, we’re straight, we’re Muslim, Christian, Jewish, Hindu, atheist – whatever it is, it makes us better,” the mayor said as the crowd cheered. “It makes us stronger. This is what Hillary Clinton’s America looks like. It doesn’t look like me. It looks like you.”
Buckhorn said Clinton “doesn’t care how you got here” or “what language you speak,” but about “what you’re going to contribute to the greater good.”
The mayor of Tampa also had some choice words for Trump, which spurred on boos from the crowd.
“We are a military town, and when Donald Trump says ‘I know more than the generals’… really?” he said. “Shame on you Donald Trump. Shame on you! You are not fit to be a commander in chief.”
The crowd erupted into chants of “Shame on you! Shame on you!”
