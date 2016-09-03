World

September 3, 2016 8:31 AM

Le Pen promises French referendum on EU if elected president

The leader of France's anti-immigration National Front has promised to hold a nationwide referendum on whether the country should leave or remain in the European Union if she is elected president next spring.

PARIS

In a speech in an eastern village Saturday, Marine Le Pen denounced "mass immigration" and branded Islamism "the new totalitarianism of the 21st century."

Talking about a possible EU referendum, the far-right candidate for April-May election said: "I will do it in France."

She also referred to the controversy over local French bans on the burkini swimwear by protesting against "the relegation of women behind fabrics."

She said: "The best weapon against terrorism: the ballot."

Polls suggest that Le Pen could qualify for the election's second round.

