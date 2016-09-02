People love how Amy Schumer handled a heckler who shouted a sexist remark

It was just two minutes into a stand-up show Amy Schumer was performing in Stockholm, Sweden Wednesday night when an audience member decided to heckle her.
“Show us your tits,” he shouted at her, according to a YouTube video.
Schumer’s reaction was immediate. “I want the guy who said, ‘show us your tits,’ to come up here,” she said. “It’s too good.”
She directed audience members to point at him when he didn’t identify himself, and several pointed to a grinning man whose shirt had another sexist message.
Schumer asked him what he did for a living, and he responded “sales.”
“How’s that working out for you?” She asked, as the audience laughed. “Cause we’re not buying it.”
“If you yell out again, you’re going to be yelling, ‘show your tits’ to people in the parking lot, because you’re going to get thrown out,” she continued, to cheers.
The heckler yelled out again 15 seconds later, so Schumer directed security to escort him out.
“Bye! We’re going to miss you so much,” Schumer said.
Warning: the full video contains profanity.
People praised Schumer’s handling of the heckler on social media.
@amyschumer And you handled it like a champ. Love you, Amy!— Artman4us (@Artman4us) September 1, 2016
@amyschumer @pwroflov Love how you handle yourself. It's very admirable. Getting your point across with humor and taking action. Love you!— Colleen O'Mara (@Auntcol54) September 1, 2016
Amy Schumer throws out a heckler who impolitely asks her to display her bare mammaries. And speaks for all of us.https://t.co/iU15YZUjrC— Julia Baird (@bairdjulia) September 2, 2016
Schumer has spoken out on sexist commentary she has received before. After the press tour for her movie “Trainwreck,” Schumer wrote in her book that “the slut-shaming was off the charts.” She said male journalists asked what it was like playing a “skank,” what she was like in bed and how many sexual partners she’d had.
