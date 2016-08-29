Australian freed 4 months after kidnapping in Afghanistan

An Australian aid worker kidnapped in Afghanistan in April had been released and was safe, Australia's foreign minister said Monday.
Julie Bishop did not provide details on the release of Kerry Jane Wilson, but gave credit to Afghan authorities.
"She is now safe and well. I am relieved for Kerry Jane and her family with whom I have remained in close contact," Bishop said in a statement.
"I deeply appreciate the work of the authorities in Afghanistan whose support and assistance facilitated her release, as well as Australian consular staff who continue to provide assistance to Ms. Wilson and her family," she said.
Wilson was kidnapped on April 28 in the eastern city of Jalalabad. Afghan authorities have not said who abducted her.
Wilson, who is in her 60s, has been living in Afghanistan for years and runs Zardozi, an organization that helps support impoverished Afghan women by selling embroidered items they make.
Wilson's Australian family had requested privacy, Bishop said.
Australia says it never pays ransom to kidnappers.
An Australian and an American were kidnapped in early August in the capital Kabul by five gunmen wearing Afghan military uniforms.
Another three foreigners who were kidnapped in Kabul over the past year have all been released.
Comments