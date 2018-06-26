Top Thai official says flooding complicates cave rescue

Rescue workers continue to search for a group of missing boys and their coach in a flooded cave, Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand. Electricians are extending a power line into a flooded cave in northern Thailand to help the search and rescue efforts for 12 boys and their soccer coach stranded three nights in the sprawling caverns and cut off by rising water. Tassanee Vejpongsa AP Photo