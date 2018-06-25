In sign of detente, North Korea skips annual anti-US rally

FILE - In this June 25, 2017, file photo, tens of thousands of men and women pump their fists in the air and chant as they carry placards with anti-American propaganda slogans at Pyongyang's central Kim Il Sung Square, in North Korea, to mark what North Korea calls "the day of struggle against U.S. imperialism" – the anniversary of the start of the Korean War. In another sign of detente following the summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump, North Korea has opted not to hold this year’s “anti-U.S. imperialism” rally. Jon Chol Jin, File AP Photo