Water, mud block rescue attempt for 12 boys inside Thai cave

Officials say multiple attempts to locate 12 boys and their soccer coach missing in a flooded cave in northern Thailand for nearly two days have failed, but that they'll keep trying.
The boys, aged 11-15, are believed to have entered the cave with their coach late Saturday afternoon. A mother reported that her son never returned from soccer practice that day, setting off the search.
On an attempt at dawn Monday, divers were unable to reach a large chamber deep inside the cave where the students might be, according to an official at the forest park where the cave is located in Chiang Rai province.
Police say further attempts later Monday also failed to locate the boys, but that rescue teams have found "traces" of them inside the cave.
