South Korea says US drills suspended to aid talks with North

A photo showing U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is displayed as a member of People's Democratic Party stands to oppose military exercises between the United States and South Korea near the U.S. embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, June 19, 2018. The Pentagon on Monday, June 18, 2018, formally suspended a major military exercise planned for August with South Korea, a much-anticipated move stemming from Trump's nuclear summit with Kim. The signs read: " Stop Ulchi Freedom Guardian (UFG) exercises and withdrawal of U.S. troops." Ahn Young-joon AP Photo