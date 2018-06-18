AP Explains: War games between South Korea and United States

FILE - In this file photo Sept. 18, 2017 provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, U.S. Air Force B-1B bomber, F-35B stealth fighter jets and South Korean F-15K fighter jets fly over the Korean Peninsula during a joint drills, South Korea. The Pentagon on Monday, June 18, 2018, formally suspended a major military exercise planned for August with South Korea, a much-anticipated move stemming from President Donald Trump's nuclear summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. (South Korea Defense Ministry via AP, File)