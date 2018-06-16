Ex-rebel looks to defy odds in Colombia presidential race

A supporter of Gustavo Pedro shows an old photo of the presidential candidate, third from left, surrounded by former squatters he helped organize as a clandestine militant in the 80's at "Bolivar 83" community in the town of Zipaquira, north of Bogota, Colombia, Saturday, June 16, 2018. The two-man race between Petro and frontrunner Ivan Duque has tightened in the final stretch ahead of Sunday’s voting, with one poll indicating Petro having climbed to within 6 points of his conservative rival. In the first round of voting three weeks ago, Duque topped Petro by more than 14 points. Martin Mejia AP Photo