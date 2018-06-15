Talks resume in Nicaragua amid continuing protests, deaths

In this May 24, 2018 photo, an anti-government protester holds up his homemade mortar made of sections of pipes at a roadblock set up by protesters along the Panamerican Highway in Nagarote, Nicaragua. When President Daniel Ortega and others rose up against the Somoza family dictatorship in the late 1970s, the rebels were woefully outgunned and they used homemade mortars of welded pipe to fire on security forces. Now those same artisanal weapons are being turned on Ortega’s police and gangs of pro-government thugs. Esteban Felix AP Photo