Looming war games suspension raises concern in Seoul

Members of People's Democratic Party shout slogans during a rally to oppose military exercises between the United States and South Korea near the U.S. embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, June 15, 2018. U.S. President Donald Trump promised to end "war games" with South Korea, calling them provocative, after meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un earlier this week.The signs read " Stop Ulchi Freedom Guardian (UFG) exercises and withdrawal of U.S. troops." Ahn Young-joon AP Photo