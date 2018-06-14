Glass walls, not metal fencing, to surround Eiffel Tower

Bernard Gaudillere, president of the SETE, Eiffel Tower Exploitation Society poses in front of a new security bulletproof glass barrier under construction around the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, Thursday, June 14, 2018. Paris authorities have started replacing the metal security fencing around the Eiffel Tower with a more visually appealing glass wall. The company operating the monument said see-through panels are being set up instead of the fences at the north and south of the famed monument that were installed for the Euro 2016 soccer event. Each panel is 3 meters high, over 6 centimeters thick and weighs 1.5 ton. Francois Mori AP Photo