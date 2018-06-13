Marie Antoinette pearls unseen for 200 years to be auctioned

This undated handout photo released by Sotheby's Geneva shows a diamond tiara given by Emperor Franz Joseph to his great-niece Marie Anna of Austria, expected to sell for $80,000-120,000. One of the most famous royal jewellery collections ever to come to auction will be coming to Sotheby’s in Geneva on 12 Nov. 2018. Entitled “Royal Jewels from the Bourbon-Parma Family”, the auction will span centuries of European history, from the reign of Louis XVI to the fall of the Austro-Hungarian Empire, and will offer fascinating insights into the splendor of one of Europe’s most important royal dynasties. (Sotheby's Geneva via AP)