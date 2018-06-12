Protesters heckle, disrupt Duterte's Independence Day speech

Protesters are roughed up by plainclothes police after heckling Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte at the 120th Philippine Independence Day celebration at the Emilio Aguinaldo Shrine at Kawit, Cavite province south of Manila, Philippines Tuesday, June 12, 2018. Duterte's speech was marred by protesters who heckled him with shouts of "traitor!" and "Oust Duterte!" Bullit Marquez AP Photo