Trump and Kim shake hands for a historic first

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shook hands in Sentosa Island, Singapore on Tuesday ahead of the first summit between a sitting US president and a North Korean leader.
Van strikes crowd in Toronto

Canadian police say a van has hit at least eight people in Toronto. Police spokeswoman Meaghan Gray says the van apparently jumped the curb, but the reason is not yet known.

Cambridge pays tribute to Stephen Hawking

The University of Cambridge paid tribute to Stephen Hawking in a video released after his death on March 14, describing him as one of the world’s most brilliant minds. Famous for his contribution to physics, and his work popularizing science, Hawk