Singapore's Prime Minister meets Kim Jong Un ahead of Trump-Kim summit

Sinapore’s Prime Minister met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at his official office, the Istana, on Sunday, June 10, ahead of a historic summit between North Korea and the US.
Singapore Prime Minister's Office via Storyful
Van strikes crowd in Toronto

Canadian police say a van has hit at least eight people in Toronto. Police spokeswoman Meaghan Gray says the van apparently jumped the curb, but the reason is not yet known.

Cambridge pays tribute to Stephen Hawking

The University of Cambridge paid tribute to Stephen Hawking in a video released after his death on March 14, describing him as one of the world’s most brilliant minds. Famous for his contribution to physics, and his work popularizing science, Hawk

Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at age 76

The renowned physicist died at his home in Cambridge, England on March 14, 2018. He was the best-known theoretical physicist of his time. His book about the mysteries of space, time and black holes became an international best seller. Hawking beca