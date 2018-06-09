Can Trump and Kim end Korean War?

FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump, center, steps out of Marine One to board Air Force One at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. Long a dream of Koreans on both sides of the world’s most heavily armed border, a peace treaty that finally ends the 68-year-old (and still counting) Korean War is now being hinted at by President Donald Trump ahead of his summit Tuesday, June 12, 2018, with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Andrew Harnik, File AP Photo